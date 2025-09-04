$!X Pay and STOREBERRY form a Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Local E-Commerce Payments and Drive Sustainable Growth

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2025 - X Pay, the local leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” solutions, is pleased to announce a landmark strategic partnership with STOREBERRY, Hong Kong’s fast-growing omnichannel commerce platform. “Our partnership with STOREBERRY marks a significant advancement in payment innovation for Hong Kong’s retail sector. The ‘Online Price Divider’ not only makes high-value purchases more accessible but also provides merchants with a powerful tool to boost sales and enhance customer loyalty. Through seamless integration with STOREBERRY’s ecosystem, we’ve tailored a smooth payment experience to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the market,“ said Margaret Ng, Head of X Pay.

This alliance positions both companies at the forefront of digital retail innovation, combining X Pay’s rare and market-leading “Price Divider Function”—a breakthrough that empowers consumers to split high-value purchases into manageable payments—with STOREBERRY’s comprehensive online-merge-offline (OMO) ecosystem. “Our collaboration with X Pay takes our omnichannel capabilities to new heights, creating a seamlessly integrated online-offline retail approach. This partnership helps merchants manage sales more easily and elevate the customer experience. X Pay’s flexible payment solutions enhance our platform’s growth potential, enabling more SMEs to expand their online businesses effortlessly and improve the convenience and efficiency of existing payment processes. Together, we’re setting a bold new benchmark for Hong Kong’s retail industry,“ said Cyrus So, Founder of STOREBERRY.

Key Announcements:

• Pioneering “Online Price Divider” Innovation:

X Pay and STOREBERRY distinguish themselves by offering a market-rare “Online Price Divider” allowing consumers to split high-value purchases into manageable payments. This innovative solution enables consumers to manage high-ticket purchases easily and helps merchants unlock larger basket sizes through strategic marketing in their online stores. X Pay collaborates with STOREBERRY to address the evolving needs of Hong Kong’s maturing e-commerce market, setting a new industry standard.

• Local “Buy Now, Pay Later” Market Leadership:

With its proven track record, X Pay has emerged as the premier local “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution. Its seamless, flexible payment options drive high-value transactions, significantly benefiting merchants and consumers and reinforcing its competitive edge in digital payment.

• Rising Demand for Flexible Payments:

With a rising demand for flexible installments, X Pay will launch innovative installment plans starting in mid-2025, featuring 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month payment options. This move not only brings more flexible payment options to premium online shopping but also paves the way for sustainable revenue growth in the future.

By merging cutting-edge payment technology with a robust e-commerce framework, X Pay and STOREBERRY are set to redefine Hong Kong’s digital retail landscape. This strategic alliance creates significant value for merchants and consumers in a market poised for sustainable growth.

