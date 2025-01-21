XIXILI Embraces Inclusivity with Plus-Size Lingerie Launches for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2025 - With the festive season well underway and as preparations for traditional wear for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya take place, finding the perfect undergarments can feel like a challenge—especially for curvier women. This year, XIXILI, an inclusive brand dedicated to empowering individuals of all shapes and sizes, is revolutionising plus-size lingerie with products that combine comfort, style, and functionality.

Celebrating Every Curve with Confidence

XIXILI’s understanding of the importance of confidence and beauty for all individuals drives the creation of products tailored to complement traditional outfits such as the Cheongsam, Baju Kurung, and Kebaya, ensuring a flawless fit for every celebration.

For those requiring plus-size options, selecting lingerie designed with thoughtful details, such as full coverage, comfortable high side panels, double layered power-netting and a U-back design, ensures enhanced support and a naturally lifted silhouette. Popular choices include:

-> Demi contour cup bras and full cup bras that accentuate your cleavage with better centralisation and high coverage.

-> Firm-fitting girdles that provide high-waisted, 360-degree compression for a seamless finish under tight-fitting outfits.

Inclusive Sizing for Every Shape

As a lingerie brand that celebrates body inclusivity, XIXILI provides a wide range of sizes, ensuring the perfect fit and support for every woman. Some of XIXILI’s best-selling plus-size lingerie include:

-> Rufina Ultimate Full Cup Bra and Rosie Full Coverage Bra: Designed with full coverage, high side panels, double-layered power-netting, and a U-back design for all-day comfort.

-> Firm Control Long Girdle and Full Coverage High Waist Girdle: Crafted from smooth-touch, breathable fabric for optimal sculpting and support.

Self-Love Through Lingerie

Lingerie during this season is not solely about function—it represents self-love and self-expression. XIXILI’s vibrant and elegant designs suit various occasions, providing options for festive or romantic settings.

-> Bright-coloured lingerie, such as the Cynthia Demi Lacey Bra in Red, bring luck and joy to Chinese New Year celebrations.

-> Timeless lacey sets in black or pink, including the Rosie Lacey Bra, offering a delicate mix of elegance and playfulness for romantic occasions.

Celebrating in Style with XIXILI

From everyday essentials to bold statement pieces, XIXILI’s collections empower individuals to embrace natural curves and celebrate beauty with one of the widest ranges of plus-size bras and shapewear in Malaysia. As the festive season approaches, confidence is elevated through lingerie that combines comfort and elegance.

Celebrate Chinese New Year and Hari Raya with XIXILI, where comfort, confidence and styles come together, ensuring women feel their best for every festive moment.

For more information and to explore the full collection, visit XIXILI’s website today.

https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/

https://www.facebook.com/XIXILI.OfficialFanPage/

https://www.instagram.com/xixili_intima/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xixili_intima?lang=en

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/xixilipage

Hashtag: #XIXILI #CNYLingerie #LuxuryLingerie

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.