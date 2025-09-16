XTransfer and SPD Bank Shanghai Branch Enter Strategic Partnership Agreement

GUANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - XTransfer, the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, announced the strategic partnership agreement with the SPD Bank Shanghai Branch during the “XTransfer TradeVision Summit 2025”. The partnership aims to enhance collaboration on key objectives, including local accounts, multi-currency settlement, and compliance risk control, to provide SMEs engaged in foreign trade with safer, more efficient, and more convenient global collection and cash management services, facilitating connections for businesses around the world.

SPD Bank has consistently embraced open innovation and continually advanced its digital strategy. The bank has strong service capabilities and professional expertise in cross-border finance, maintaining a long-standing commitment to supporting the global development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in foreign trade.



XTransfer specialises in B2B foreign trade finance and leverages technology to connect large global financial institutions with SMEs. It offers integrated solutions, including foreign trade payments and collections, multi-currency cash management, and intelligent risk control. To date, XTransfer has served over 700,000 corporate clients worldwide.



Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, stated, “We are excited to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with SPD Bank Shanghai Branch. SPD Bank has significant experience and strong resources in cross-border financial services. By combining their expertise with XTransfer’s innovative technology and global network, we aim to offer SMEs engaged in foreign trade a higher-quality financial infrastructure. This collaboration will support their steady growth in the global market.”



Zhang Xianfeng, Vice President of SPD Bank Shanghai Branch, stated, “SPD Bank will continue to collaborate closely with XTransfer, aiming to achieve the goal of ‘local accounts that connect the globe and explore new opportunities in foreign trade’. We are committed to enhancing our cross-border financial service system, providing robust financial support for Chinese enterprises expanding globally, and working with all industry stakeholders to promote high-quality development in foreign trade.”



Looking ahead, the two parties will continue to enhance their cooperation on several key objectives, including local accounts, multi-currency settlement, and risk control system development. This collaboration aims to promote innovation and upgrade China's foreign trade financial ecosystem, allowing SMEs to access cross-border financial services comparable to those offered to large multinational corporations.





