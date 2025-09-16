EU warns Israel’s Gaza City assault will worsen humanitarian catastrophe

BRUSSELS: The European Union has issued a strong warning about Israel’s ground assault on Gaza City, stating it will increase death and destruction while worsening the territory’s already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni confirmed the bloc’s consistent urging for Israel not to intensify its operation in the Palestinian territory.

He stated that military intervention would lead to more destruction, more death and more displacement while endangering the lives of hostages held in Gaza.

Israel launched its long-anticipated ground assault on Gaza City before dawn on Tuesday, unleashing massive bombardment as troops moved into the territory’s largest urban hub.

Brussels is expected to propose measures against Israel on Wednesday, including suspending trade parts of a cooperation agreement and sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen confirmed these measures last week, though passing them will prove difficult due to deep divisions among the European Union’s 27 member countries.

The conflict began with Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign in Gaza has killed at least 64,905 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

UN investigators accused Israel on Tuesday of committing genocide in Gaza in a bid to destroy the Palestinians, blaming the prime minister and other top officials for incitement. – AFP