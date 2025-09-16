China urges US and Japan to withdraw Typhon missile system deployment

BEIJING: China has formally urged the United States and Japan to withdraw the newly deployed Typhon missile system following its unveiling during joint military exercises.

The missile system appeared in Japan for the first time during the ongoing “Resolute Dragon” military drills that began on Thursday and will continue until September 25.

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces confirmed to AFP that the weapon system was showcased during the exercises though it would not be fired.

Beijing’s foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian called on both nations to “promptly withdraw” the missile system during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

“The United States and Japan, disregarding China’s solemn concerns, have insisted on deploying the Typhon mid-range missile system in Japan under the pretext of joint exercises,“ Lin Jian told reporters.

“China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this,“ he added.

According to an April report on the US Naval Institute’s website, the Typhon system forms part of the army’s long-range precision strike modernisation portfolio.

The system “leverages existing Raytheon-produced SM-6 missiles and Raytheon-produced Tomahawk cruise missiles and modifies them for ground launch”.

US Colonel Wade Germann described it as “a truck-based, trailer-loaded system that is able to be employed throughout rugged and austere positions” during a briefing at Iwakuni air station.

A spokesperson for Japan’s Self-Defense Forces told AFP that “the deterrent against armed attacks can be enhanced as the security environment surrounding Japan becomes increasingly severe”.

This deployment follows the system’s previous appearance in the northern Philippines during 2024 joint exercises.

Manila angered Beijing in December when it announced plans to acquire the system to secure its maritime interests.

“The United States’ deployment of the Typhon system in Asian countries... heightens the risk of a regional arms race and military confrontation, and poses a substantive threat to regional strategic security,“ Lin stated on Tuesday. – AFP