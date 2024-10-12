$!XTransfer Named “Best Payment Solutions Provider” in Corporate Treasurer Awards 2024

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is excited to announce that it has been awarded the “Best Payment Solutions Provider” at the Corporate Treasurer Awards 2024, organized by Corporate Treasurer magazine. This award highlights XTransfer’s exceptional performance in delivering innovative payment solutions for global SMEs engaged in foreign trade.

Corporate Treasurer magazine is a professional publication established by FinanceAsia magazine in 2012 with a focus on corporate treasury and cash management. The judges for the awards consist of financial executives from some of the largest companies and multinational corporations in the Asia region. The evaluation criteria include the performance of supplier products and services, company technological innovation, adherence to market best practices, and value creation for customers. XTransfer’s collaboration with internationally renowned banks and financial institutions to provide high-quality payment solutions for clients was a significant consideration in the selection process.

The “Best Payment Solutions Provider” award recognizes XTransfer for its successful partnerships with internationally renowned banks and financial institutions. Over the past year, XTransfer has actively broadened its collaborations with financial institutions such as TransferMate, Banking Circle, and TerraPay. These partnerships enable XTransfer to offer SMEs secure, compliant, fast, and cost-effective B2B cross-border payment solutions. By providing clients with payment options in over 200 countries and various currencies, XTransfer significantly lowers the barriers and costs for SMEs looking to expand internationally, enhancing their global competitiveness.

Additionally, XTransfer’s AI technology has been recognized for creating a data-based, automated, Internet-based, and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on SMEs. This infrastructure bridges global financial institutions with SMEs through technology, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

Neil Ni, Chief Strategy Officer of XTransfer, said, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Best Payment Solutions Provider’ award from the Corporate Treasurer. This award demonstrates our close collaboration with international banks and financial institutions. It also reflects the excellent teamwork within the company, where members leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to provide outstanding payment solutions to clients.”

https://www.xtransfer.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/18215108/

https://x.com/xtransferglobal

https://www.facebook.com/XTransferGlobal/

https://www.instagram.com/xtransfer.global/

Hashtag: #XTransfer #CorporateTreasurer #BestPaymentSolutions #Award #CrossBorder #Payment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.