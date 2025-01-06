Meta Bright’s nine-month revenue leaps 222% year-on-year, propelled by building materials segment

PETALING JAYA: Meta Bright Group Bhd, a Main Market-listed diversified conglomerate, reported a strong financial performance for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 (9M25), driven by significant contributions from its building materials, leasing, hospitality and energy-related segments.

Revenue leaped 222% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM175 million from RM54.36 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The remarkable growth was largely driven by the building materials segment, which recorded revenue of RM141.62 million, supported by the continued strong performance of Expogaya Sdn Bhd, which Metra Bright acquired in January 2024.

Profit attributable to owners of the company (Patami) surged 145% to RM6.95 million from RM2.83 million a year earlier, demonstrating the group's effective diversification strategy and operational efficiencies.

The group achieved a 57% increase in revenue to RM53.42 million in Q3’25 compared to RM33.95 million in Q3’24.

Meta Bright's robust financial performance was complemented by strong operational cash flows, generating RM14.47 million from operating activities for the nine-month period, compared to a net operating cash flow of RM10.66 million during the same period last year. This positive cash flow demonstrates the group's enhanced cash-generating capabilities and operational strength.

Corporate and strategic planning executive director Derek Phang Kiew Lim said, “Our solid performance in the first nine months reflects the effectiveness of our diversification and growth strategies implemented over the past year. Continued contributions from the existing business segments, combined with disciplined financial management and operational efficiencies, position us well to achieve sustained growth and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

He added they are particularly encouraged by the sustained improvement in their operating cash flows, which provides them with greater flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and investments.

Despite the challenging market environment, Phang said, their diversified business model continues to deliver stable growth and enhance shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Meta Bright remains committed to its growth trajectory by actively identifying new opportunities in property development, energy-related businesses, and infrastructure projects, particularly leveraging the continued infrastructure boom in Sabah. The group intends to enhance its hospitality segment through ongoing improvements at Renai Hotel and other facilities.

However, Phang said they will be cautious in light of the cross-border risks and uncertainties surrounding geopolitical factors, ensuring that they maintain a robust risk management approach and strategic flexibility to navigate any potential headwinds effectively.

“We remain optimistic about our business prospects for the remainder of FY2025. With a healthy order book, solid financial fundamentals, and strategic initiatives in place, we believe Meta Bright is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum,” he added.