Meta Bright secures solar PV zero capex deal with Best Fresh Mart

KUALA LUMPUR: Meta Bright Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, FBO Land (Serendah) Sdn Bhd, has signed agreements with Best Fresh Mart Sdn Bhd to develop and operate solar photovoltaic (PV) zero capex projects at Best Fresh Mart’s retail outlets in Kapar, Selangor, and Bukit Rambai Putra, Melaka.

Under the agreements, FBO Land will design, finance, construct, install, and maintain solar PV systems at the premises of Best Fresh Mart, with a total installation capacity of approximately 345.64 kilowatt-peak (kWp), subject to final confirmation from regulatory authorities, including Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), Sustainable Energy Development Authority Malaysia (Seda), and the Energy Commission.

The projects will operate under the net energy metering (NEM) scheme.

Meta Bright executive director of corporate and strategic planning Derek Phang Kiew Lim said the company is delighted to expand its partnership with Best Fresh Mart through these solar PV zero-capex projects.

“Having successfully delivered energy efficiency projects in the past, we have built a solid foundation of trust. Best Fresh Mart’s green initiatives align well with our sustainability goals, and as they continue their rapid expansion, we are prepared to grow alongside them by delivering sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.

“The agreements with Best Fresh Mart mark another step forward for our renewable energy business.

“These solar PV zero capex projects allow businesses to transition to clean energy without upfront capital. We look forward to partnering with more companies to expand sustainable energy adoption in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

Best Fresh Mart has agreed to purchase the renewable energy generated at a discounted solar tariff rate for a term of 10 years, offering substantial long-term cost savings while reducing carbon emissions.

Best Fresh Mart, a growing retail chain, stands to benefit from reduced electricity costs and enhanced sustainability through solar adoption, thanks to its wide range of value-driven products.

These installations align with Best Fresh Mart’s broader expansion strategy and commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

This initiative was recently highlighted during an event attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Petra Datuk Sri Fadillah Yusof, when he officiated the opening of Best Fresh Mart’s Kapar outlet, emphasising its alignment with Malaysia’s commitment towards increasing renewable energy capacity and sustainable business practices.

This venture will be the first of many solar projects to be undertaken with Best Fresh Mart, building on the successful energy efficiency project previously delivered.

The collaboration is especially significant as Best Fresh Mart is currently in an expansion phase, making sustainability a core part of its growth trajectory.

Meta Bright is encouraged by this progress and looks forward to working closely with Best Fresh Mart on additional sites in the near future.

Meta Bright’s renewable energy arm continues to grow steadily, supporting the group’s diversified portfolio, which includes property development, hospitality, investment properties, leasing and financing, and concrete supply.

These solar projects reinforce Meta Bright’s position in the renewable energy sector and its commitment to sustainable business practices.