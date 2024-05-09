Ministry launches blueprint to steer Malaysian aviation sector towards net zero by 2050

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry today launched the Malaysia Aviation Decarbonisation Blueprint (MADB) to accelerate commitment towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for the aviation sector.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said MADB will serve as a reference for aviation stakeholders in Malaysia to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He said before this, there was no specific green aviation policy in Malaysia to guide the aviation sector in fulfilling the country's commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions.

“In 2022, aviation emissions were estimated at 2% of global CO2 emissions, growing faster in recent decades compared to other transportation sectors such as rail, road or shipping.

“If we continue on our current path, Malaysia’s aviation CO2 emissions could reach 25 million tonnes by 2050, with domestic flights contributing up to 30% of the total emission,” he said at a media conference after the blueprint’s launch.

Loke said the development of MADB demonstrates Malaysia's commitment to supporting the International Civil Aviation Organisation initiatives in addressing global climate change issues.

Loke said the strategic framework is categorised into three action groups namely airline measures, air traffic management measures and airport measures.

He said airlines are at the forefront of decarbonising the aviation sector, as over 90% of carbon emissions are generated during the commission of a flight.

Therefore, Loke said airlines have four main avenues for reducing emissions, namely adopting newer and more efficient aircraft technologies, enhancing operational efficiencies, utilising sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and engaging in market-based measures such as purchasing carbon credits.

Under MADB, the decarbonisation target for aviation technology was to achieve 18% by 2050, operational improvements (5%), use of SAF (46.2%) and carbon offsetting (30.80%).

However, Loke said the targets depend on several factors, such as the status of SAF development in Malaysia and the implementation of carbon offset projects that meet the guidelines of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, which is the largest contributor to achieving the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for the international aviation sector.

The transport minister said in line with these commitments and targets, several ministries will jointly develop related policies and initiatives, namely the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities, which will lead the implementation of the national SAF blending mandate, while the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability will develop the National Carbon Market Policy.

Loke said a steering committee will be established and chaired by MOT to monitor and review the implementation of the initiatives outlined in the MADB.

He said the committee will also include representatives from various ministries, agencies, and stakeholders in the Malaysian aviation sector.

“At the same time, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia will develop a State Action Plan to support the implementation of each initiative under the MADB,” he added. – Bernama