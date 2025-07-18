Zelenskiy seeks momentum in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Friday that peace negotiations with Russia require “more momentum” and instructed Rustem Umerov, the newly appointed National Security and Defence Council secretary, to accelerate the process.

“The implementation of the agreements from the second Istanbul meeting is ongoing,“ Zelenskiy posted on X, referencing discussions held earlier this year in Turkey. “This process needs more momentum.”

Zelenskiy also assigned Umerov, previously Ukraine’s defence minister until a recent government reshuffle, to oversee arms agreements with Kyiv’s allies. - Reuters