Syrian forces redeploy to Sweida despite Israeli warnings

BEIRUT: Syrian security forces are gearing up to redeploy to Sweida city to suppress renewed clashes between Druze and Bedouin fighters, a Syrian interior ministry spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

This move risks reigniting tensions in Syria’s volatile south, where a fragile ceasefire had briefly halted violence earlier this week.

The truce, announced on Wednesday, followed intense fighting that erupted when Bedouin and Druze factions clashed in Sweida province.

The Syrian government initially sent troops to quell the unrest, but their presence escalated the conflict.

Israel, wary of Syrian military movements near its border, warned against the redeployment and conducted airstrikes targeting Syrian forces in Sweida and near Damascus.

After the ceasefire, Syrian troops withdrew, but clashes flared again late Thursday, prompting Israeli military action overnight.

Israel has framed its intervention as protection for the Druze minority, a religious group with followers in Lebanon and Israel.

Israel’s stance contrasts with the U.S. position, which has not endorsed recent Israeli strikes in Syria.

Washington played a role in brokering the initial truce and noted on Thursday that the agreement appeared to hold despite renewed skirmishes.

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who has sought closer ties with the U.S., accused Israel of attempting to destabilize Syria and pledged to safeguard the Druze community. - Reuters