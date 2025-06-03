Ministry launches EmpowerHerDigital to support B40 women entrepreneurs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Digital Ministry is ramping up efforts to equip more women entrepreneurs with digital skills, addressing a significant gap in training accessibility.

The ministry, through a newly introduced programme called “EmpowerHer Digital”, is collaborating with SME Corp, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Digital Nasional Bhd and industry players to provide targeted support for women-led businesses.

The programme will empower B40 women entrepreneurs with digital skills and market access. It aims to help participants generate income and build sustainable businesses in the digital economy.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo emphasised the need for more inclusive and accessible training programmes.

“Currently, out of 220,000 women entrepreneurs, only 12% have access to early-stage training, raising concerns about whether existing government programmes are reaching those who need them most. To address this, the ministry is working on expanding training efforts in collaboration with other ministries and agencies to boost participation,” he told reporters at the launch of EmpowerHer Digital today.

He said infrastructure alone is not enough to drive digital transformation, stressing that talent development is a crucial factor.

“We want to build sophisticated and safe infrastructure, but if it is not utilised effectively, it does not mean anything. Training, particularly for women, will be a key focus area in the coming months to ensure that more entrepreneurs can adopt technology to grow their businesses.”

The EmpowerHer Digital programme will be rolled out nationwide, with a tailored approach based on regional differences, Gobind said.

“We acknowledged that entrepreneurs in urban areas face different challenges compared to those in rural regions. To ensure equitable support, outreach efforts will be conducted across the country, providing customised solutions based on local business needs,” he added.

Gobind said the government will assess the programme’s impact after a few months to determine whether adjustments are needed.

“This continuous evaluation approach aims to refine strategies that support women entrepreneurs more effectively and adapt to evolving business landscapes. Input from participants will be crucial in shaping future training modules and policies.”

The initiative reflects the government’s broader commitment to fostering a stronger digital economy through inclusivity, the minister said.

“With more women entrepreneurs gaining access to essential digital skills, the ministry hopes to bridge the current skills gap and enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness in the digital space. By the end of the year, a significant increase in the number of trained women entrepreneurs will be visible,” Gobind noted.

MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil emphasised that EmpowerHER Digital is more than just a training programme.

“It is a movement to build a sustainable support ecosystem. This programme equips B40 women with digital skills, market access, and mentorship to help them develop competitive businesses. As the nation’s digital economy enabler, MDEC is committed to ensuring that women are not just technology users, but also drivers of innovation.”

Anuar highlighted that closing the gender gap in digital adoption is crucial for Malaysia’s economic growth and digital transformation.