KUALA LUMPUR: The First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament, which concluded today, passed ten bills, including the historic Parliamentary Services Bill 2025.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, in his closing speech, said the new bill would ensure a clear separation of powers between the executive and legislative bodies while granting Parliament autonomy to determine its legislative direction independently.

He said the sitting also passed the motion of thanks for the royal address and several other motions, including one to debate the Auditor-General’s Report 1/2025. Three briefings by ministers were also held in the Dewan Rakyat.

Johari also touched on the role of Malaysia’s Parliament as the Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), which will be directly involved in five programmes, namely the Meeting of Women Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (WAIPA), Meeting of Young Parliamentarians of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, ASEAN-AIPA Leaders’ Interface, 7th Meeting of the AIPA Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs and the 46th AIPA General Assembly.

“I hope all Members of Parliament will seize this opportunity to gain new experiences, share knowledge, exchange best practices, and work together with their regional counterparts to tackle regional and global challenges,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting, which commenced on Feb 3, was adjourned sine die.