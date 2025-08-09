MISI 5 Tour brings soon-to-be-launched e.MAS 5 across Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (Pro-Net), a subsidiary of national carmaker Proton, has launched the nationwide MISI 5 Tour featuring previews of the second car in the Proton e.MAS line-up.

The Proton e.MAS 5 – Malaysia’s most anticipated entry-level electric vehicle (EV) – is set to traverse five major regions of Malaysia from August to October.

“The Proton e.MAS 7 is already the best-selling EV in Malaysia to date, and we believe the best way to build trust and momentum with our soon-to-be launched Proton e.MAS 5 is through hands-on experience. With the MISI 5 Tour, Malaysians will get the chance to see the Proton e.MAS 5 up close, learn more about the car from product experts, as well as meet popular influencers,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

He added that the Proton e.MAS 5 is designed to meet the needs of young urban starters, families and first-time EV drivers and MISI 5 lets them connect with those people, region by region.

Spanning central, northern, southern and east coast Peninsular Malaysia, and Sabah and Sarawak, visitors can explore the Proton e.MAS 5 through guided walkarounds, static displays and interactive showcases, all designed to highlight its stylish design, expansive storage and advanced tech in real-life settings.