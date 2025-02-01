MITEC wraps up remarkable 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), owned by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) and managed by Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd, has closed 2024 on an extraordinary note.

Serving as a key driver of economic growth, MITEC hosted over 650 events and welcomed more than 4 million visitors, contributing over RM1 billion to Malaysia’s business tourism sector and creating over 57 000 job opportunities.

This achievement underscores MITEC’s role as a premier venue for international conferences, exhibitions, and meetings.

In 2024, MITEC’s achievements reached new heights with its recognition as the “World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre” at the World Travel Awards 2024.

This accolade underscores MITEC’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the business tourism industry, cementing its reputation on a global scale.

MITEC enhanced its food and beverage offerings in 2024, delighting visitors with the introduction of De Heritage, which features authentic Malaysian dishes such as nasi lemak, lontong, soto ayam, and nasi briyani.

The centre also launched Sweetz Gelato & More, serving handcrafted gelato, decadent pastries, warm waffles, and desserts for all tastes.

Complementing these innovations, MITEC unveiled its hydroponic garden, providing sustainable, fresh greens for its culinary offerings.

This “farm-to-table” initiative reflects MITEC’s dedication to sustainability, alongside the installation of hydration stations across the venue to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly practices.

MITEC introduced several new features in 2024 to elevate the visitor experience:

• Oval Garden: A beautifully landscaped outdoor space crafted for intimate conferences and banquets, offering a refreshing open-air alternative.

• Garden Terrace: This sophisticated indoor area is perfect for cocktail receptions and exclusive VIP gatherings, set amidst lush greenery.

• Upgraded Business Centre: Designed with flexibility in mind, the newly enhanced Business Centre features additional private rooms available for on-demand bookings, supporting MITEC’s role as a business hub.

MITEC prioritised inclusivity and community empowerment in 2024 through impactful partnerships.

Collaborating with Khazanah, MITEC supported SDG 4: Quality Education, offering 16 graduates valuable industry experience to prepare them for the workforce. MITEC also partnered with the Power Women Summit, advancing gender equality, leadership, and empowerment through panel discussions, networking sessions, and skill-building workshops.

MITEC launched the MITEC Preferred Card, a loyalty initiative to reward clients and strengthen partnerships.

Additionally, the introduction of an accredited panel programme set new benchmarks for event quality and security, ensuring only preferred contractors and qualified service providers meet the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and compliance.