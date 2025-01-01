MJets Air on course towards 13-aircraft fleet target

KUALA LUMPUR: MMAG Holdings Bhd’s subsidiary, MJets Air Sdn Bhd, is progressing towards its 13-aircraft fleet target, focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance its capabilities and strengthen its position in the aviation and supply chain sectors.

MJets Air chairman Woo Kam Weng said the company is strategically expanding its short- to medium-haul freight fleet to meet rising regional demand while transitioning to a balanced mix of owned and leased aircraft.

According to Woo, this approach is aimed at enhancing cost efficiency and flexibility in fleet management.

MJets Air currently operates six leased aircraft and its first owned freighter, a Boeing B737-400SF converted freighter, which it recently purchased from JPA No.161 Co Ltd for RM20.76 million.

Woo said MJets Air’s ambition is to become the leading feeder operator in the Asia-Pacific air cargo market, focusing on high-demand regions.

He said the company’s strategy centres on operating short-haul routes in Southeast Asia, China, and South Asia, utilising a single aircraft type – the Boeing 737 freighter.

This approach ensures a stable network and reliable aircraft dispatch performance, he added.

“This choice of Boeing 737 workhorse also simplifies aircraft maintenance tasks complexities whilst securing economies of scale in aircraft component support. With MJets Air’s efforts to optimise operational efficiency and maximise aircraft utilisation, the company is able to offer the market the most cost-effective air logistics network solution,“ he told SunBiz.

Woo said that by leveraging its interline partnerships with key major airlines, MJets Air will expand and grow its network, thus enhancing the value of the company’s regional network as a feeder operator.

“This approach ensures efficient support for larger airlines and logistics players by complementing their long-haul operations rather than competing directly. We have also established strategic partnerships with key suppliers to ensure that the aircraft service disruptions are minimised whilst supported by OEMs such as Boeing and CFM International.

“By aligning its services with the needs and demands of these key stakeholders, MJets Air is able to expand its presence and service routes, strengthening its role as a vital link in the regional supply chain network.”

In addition to fleet size, Woo said, MJets Air is upgrading its digital platforms to streamline cargo booking, tracking, and routing and optimise operations.

The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence-driven tools for improved capacity management.

Woo said partnerships with logistics providers, e-commerce platforms and airlines are being strengthened to establish an end-to-end supply chain solution. For example, MJets’ collaboration with XCT (Cambodia) Co Ltd ensures advanced infrastructure support, such as efficient cargo terminal operations, for cost-effective transhipment solutions.

“Additionally, the company is investing in workforce upskilling, talent development, and exploring opportunities to evolve beyond air freight operations into aircraft leasing and regional cargo airline services, supported by strategic fundraising initiatives,“ Woo said.