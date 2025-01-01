Modernising old buildings key to safety, sustainability

WITH urbanisation accelerating globally, the need to modernise ageing buildings has become increasingly critical.

According to the World Bank’s projection, around 56% of the global population – approximately 4.4 billion people currently reside in cities. Notably, about 80% of the buildings that will exist in 2050 are already in place today.

This underscores the importance for building owners to establish long-term strategies that prioritise retrofitting and modernising existing buildings. This is key to enhancing occupant comfort and safety while reducing the building’s environmental footprint. Such initiatives also improve the energy efficiency of structures while ensuring that these buildings meet current standards and regulations. Embracing a proactive approach can better help adapt to future demands and challenges in the built environment.

Some of Malaysia’s earliest commercial buildings constructed after independence date back to the 1980s. For instance, the Dayabumi Complex, completed in 1984, is the first skyscraper built in the country.

With iconic structures like this continuing to age, the challenges they present are multifaceted, impacting safety and efficiency. As mentioned by the Composites Construction UK, the life expectancy of buildings made from reinforced concrete is between 60 to 80 years, meaning that many of these structures are nearing or have already surpassed their optimal lifespan.

We are seeing similar trends in the office space. According to JLL research, over 56% of the total office space in Greater Kuala Lumpur is over 15 years old. As the city progresses, the fate of its older buildings comes into question: should these structures be replaced with modern ones or preserved? It all comes down to safety. This depends on several important variables, such as materials used during construction, previous maintenance records, structural soundness, and compliance with contemporary safety regulations.

Another aspect to consider is the impact of ageing infrastructure such as elevator systems. As elevators age, operational issues such as mechanical failures or power outages become more frequent and can disrupt service. Outdated elevator systems that no longer meet modern safety standards increase the risk of incidents, like sudden stops or entrapment, while electrical malfunctions can lead to injury.

Given that elevators typically have a lifespan of around 15 to 20 years, it is crucial for building owners to consider timely modernisation efforts. Ensuring elevators operate smoothly helps enhance the overall tenant experience and maintain a positive reputation for the property. While elevators are designed to withstand demanding conditions with regular maintenance, building owners must also explore strategies to extend their lifespan and achieve long-term cost savings.

As a leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE suggests two options for buildings owners who are considering modernising their elevator systems. The first is full replacement for systems that are outdated or frequently breaking down, to improve reliability and safety. Where full replacement is not feasible, we also offer modular modernisation, which involves upgrading specific components like the control system, hoisting machinery, and doors. This approach not only extends the lifespan of the elevator but also enhances its performance without requiring a complete overhaul.

Throughout this process, we collaborate closely with property owners, employing various models and prototypes for seamless integration with existing facilities.

Modernisation also enables building owners to achieve their sustainability goals. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, buildings contribute to approximately 40% of global energy, and emit around one third of greenhouse gas emissions.

While considering the overall impact of building operations, upgrading older elevators can in fact lead to energy savings of up to 70%. Regular preventive maintenance can also help address potential issues early.

KONE uses artificial intelligence-based analytics to support building owners and managers in optimising performance and pre-empt breakdowns, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and reducing operational costs. Around 20% of KONE’s maintenance base presently uses these AI tools to evaluate equipment status, which have already increased fault detection by up to 80% and reduced overall faults by 40%. This has improved uptime and performance across various buildings.

As we focus on improving building operations, it is also important to prioritise the user experience and accessibility in these spaces. Modernising buildings is fundamentally about putting people first and making people flow within a structure and even cities easier and more efficient. For KONE, modernisation is more than just introducing new upgrades, it is about thoughtfully integrating advanced technologies to address the evolving needs of urban environments.

This article is contributed by KONE Malaysia and Brunei managing director Teoh Tze Ping.