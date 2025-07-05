MTD kicks off two projects in Malacca

AYER KEROH: MTD Properties Sdn Bhd is set to develop two property projects here, comprising residential and industrial units, with phased construction expected to begin this year.

MTD group CEO Reime Rizal Abd Aziz stated that the projects – to be developed in Taman Tasik Utama, Ayer Keroh – are the MTD Nexus 28 Industrial Park, slated for launch in August, and MTD Elysia Heights in October.

“The development of MTD Nexus 28 Industrial Park will be a modern industrial estate equipped with smart systems and solar PV panel installations to support sustainability. The project will involve 87 industrial units or factory lots, primarily targeting the small and medium enterprise sector.

“Meanwhile, MTD Elysia Heights is a residential development comprising 197 units designed with a contemporary concept – offering stylish living, comfort, and long-term value to buyers who prioritise quality of life in a strategic location. The development will complement the overall township plan for Taman Tasik Utama,” he told Bernama.

Reime Rizal said the two property projects will span approximately 8.89ha, with each expected to be completed within two years of commencement.

In terms of pricing, the industrial units at MTD Nexus 28 Industrial Park will start from RM650,000 per unit, while the residential units at MTD Elysia Heights will be priced from RM430,000 each.