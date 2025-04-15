MTDC: Need to ramp up promotion of Malaysian halal products in global market

KUALA LUMPUR: There is a need to ramp up promotion of Malaysia’s halal-certified products as they still lack global penetration despite having recognition worldwide.

Malaysian Technology Development Corporation (MTDC) group CEO Mohammad Hazani Hassan said despite years of promoting halal products, overseas market penetration remains low, with few local companies expanding abroad.

“One of the key challenges is scaling up production and securing the right international partners,“ he told reporters at the soft launch of Sirehemas Pharma Sdn Bhd’s new products, Dr Kengo’s Euglena Royal Algae Drink and Euglena Collagen Shot today.

Mohammad Hazani said MTDC has proposed the expansion of the halal programme under the 13th Malaysia Plan, emphasising the need for stronger government support to help local businesses grow and compete in the global halal market.

The next step, he added, is to promote Malaysian halal products to the global market, adding that more needs to be done to effectively support local companies in expanding internationally. “Malaysia has an abundance of halal food products, but many of them remain confined to the domestic market.”

With proper promotion, support and facilitation, the government and relevant agencies have the potential to help more local companies break into international markets and strengthen Malaysia’s presence in the global halal industry, Mohammad Hazani said.

“We already have good technology locally, but if we combine efforts, I believe we can achieve better results.”

Mohammad Hazani said that within MTDC’s ecosystem, there are currently over 200 companies receiving a range of support services, including funding, advisory assistance, and market facilitation to help them grow and scale.

“For halal, we currently have around 16 companies that are part of MTDC’s dedicated halal ecosystem,” he added.

These companies focus on producing halal-certified products across various sectors – including food, health supplements, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics – and are being actively nurtured with the goal of expanding into international markets.

“We provide internal support, including marketing and financial advisory. At times, we assess a company’s development to identify how we can help them expand into new markets,“ Mohammad Hazani said.

MTDC is actively connecting its halal-focused businesses with other companies in its ecosystem to complement each other’s strengths. “Some have strong processes but no products, while others have products but lack a go-to-market strategy. So, we bridge that gap – that’s why collaboration is key,“ he added.

Mohammad Hazani said MTDC will bring seven companies to an expo in Osaka, Japan, and plans to bring more to another in South Korea later this year. “If we go alone, it’s a missed opportunity. But if we go together, we can amplify our presence and show the world what Malaysian companies are capable of.”

Dr Kengo’s Euglena Royal Algae Drink and Euglena Collagen Shot were products developed through a strategic partnership between Sirehemas Pharma Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and Euglena Co Ltd (Japan).

The two new products mark the official entry of Euglena-based nutrition into the Malaysian consumer market.

Euglena – a microalga researched in Japan – is celebrated for its 59 types of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, proteins and the unique compound paramylon, known for its immune-boosting and detoxifying properties.

The launch event was attended by representatives from Matrade, MTDC, and SME Bank.