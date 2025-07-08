Jasmine Paolini splits with coach after Wimbledon loss

WORLD number four Jasmine Paolini has announced her split with coach Marc Lopez shortly after her second-round defeat at Wimbledon.

The Italian, who made history last year as the first Italian woman in the Open era to reach the Wimbledon final, fell to Russia’s Kamilla Rakhimova in a tight three-set match.

Paolini had teamed up with Lopez in April after ending a long-term collaboration with Renzo Furlan. Under Lopez, a former doubles specialist and part of Rafael Nadal’s coaching team, she secured her second WTA 1000 title at the Italian Open and claimed the women’s doubles crown at Roland Garros.

Reflecting on their partnership, Paolini shared on social media, “We had some great results together. Especially in Rome and Paris. I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.” She added, “Now that this part of the season is over, I’ve decided to make a change. I’ve learned a lot and made good progress. And now I’m taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be.”