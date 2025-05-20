Naico Malaysia forges partnerships to advance country’s aerospace sector

LANGKAWI: National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia (Naico Malaysia) has signed four memorandums of understanding (MoU) to advance Malaysia’s aerospace sector and reinforce the nation’s agenda for building a resilient, competitive and future-ready sector.

Naico Malaysia established strategic partnerships with Perkeso (Social Security Organisation), Exim Bank Malaysia Bhd, MBSB Bank Bhd and i-CATS University College.

The MoUs reflect Naico Malaysia’s focus on ecosystem streamlining, ensuring companies have access to financial instruments, skilled human capital, and regulatory support.

“These partnerships and recognitions are not only timely – they are strategic. They demonstrate our shared commitment to drive sustainable talent development, enhance supply chain integration, and propel Malaysia’s aerospace industry to new heights under MAIB 2030 and NIMP 2030,” Naico Malaysia CEO Professor Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah said at the signing event today.

The event also witnessed the launch of the AeroPN Tech-Up Financing Programme by Malaysia Productivity Corporation. This initiative aims to support aerospace SMEs in scaling up technological capabilities and improving operational efficiency.

In line with Malaysia’s aerospace quality transformation goals, the ceremony featured the presentation of AS9100 Aerospace Quality Management Systems Certificates by Sirim QAS to several local aerospace companies. These certifications are key to Malaysia’s ambition of integrating deeper into the global aerospace supply chain. They reflect a collective industry commitment to excellence, compliance, and global competitiveness.

Naico Malaysia said it remains committed to its role as the industry development agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, bridging government, industry and academia to realise Malaysia’s ambition to become the leading aerospace hub in Southeast Asia.