Etiqa Insurance Singapore Extends Support to Customers Impacted by Jetstar Asia’s Impending Closure

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 - On 16 June 2025, Etiqa Insurance Singapore announced its commitment to supporting its travel insurance customers who have been affected by the impending closure of Jetstar Asia’s operations. Recognising the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for many travellers, Etiqa Insurance Singapore will extend coverage for eligible travel insurance customers with affected Jetstar Asia bookings. While airline cessation of operations is not typically covered by travel insurance policies, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is extending its coverage as a gesture of goodwill to alleviate the financial burden on its valued customers.

Etiqa Insurance Singapore customers who have purchased single-trip or annual travel insurance plans before 8.00 a.m. on 11 June 2025 can claim for non-refundable expenses related to pre-booked accommodation, local transportation, and activities during their trip, subject to applicable limits and criteria. To enhance customer support, the company has also extended the claim submission period from 30 to 90 days, allowing customers additional time to review their travel plans and submit their claims when they are ready.

“At Etiqa Insurance Singapore, we understand the stress and uncertainty that the impending Jetstar Asia closure has brought to customers. We hope this goodwill gesture helps ease challenges faced by those with disrupted travel plans,“ said Raymond Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore. “We want to assure our customers that we remain committed to being ‘With You’ throughout their journeys, especially during unexpected situations. “Our team is committed to providing the support and assistance our customers need to manage their travel plans with confidence and peace of mind”.

Affected customers can contact Etiqa’s Customer Care Officers via WhatsApp / Call at +65 6887 8777 or email customer.service@etiqa.com.sg for assistance and/or clarifications on their coverage.

