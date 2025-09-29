NCT Group collaborates with NGX to launch NCT InnoSphere

KEDAH: NCT Group of Companies, in collaboration with Northern Gateway (NGX) today heightened its contribution to industrial infrastructure development in the country with the launch of NCT InnoSphere, expanding the Group’s portfolio of managed industrial parks (MIPs).

It is the first certified project of its kind to be built in the Delapan Special Border Economic Zone (SBEZ) in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah. The project leverages NCT Group’s expertise in bridging technology advancement with environmental sustainability to create an industrial park set to attract global investors and next-generation industries.

The ceremony was officiated by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

NCT InnoSphere, spanning across 137 acres of free zone land, is being developed in partnership with Northern Gateway Group of Companies (NGX), a wholly owned subsidiary of Minister of Finance Inc. (MOF Inc.) and master developer of SBEZ.

The development comes on the heels of the NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor, launched by NCT Group in 2023, Malaysia’s first certified MIP, which achieved 80% sales in Phase 1 and is set for vacant possession in Q4 2025.

NSIP has been recognised for its green-oriented design and innovation, including a Five‑Diamond rating under the Low Carbon Cities 2030 Challenge for its exemplary low-carbon design, the StarProperty Excellence in Business Estate Award for best industrial park development, and the Asia Pacific CEO Sustainability Awards 2025 for sustainability leadership in industrial development.

NCT Group founder and Group managing director, Datuk Sri Yap Ngan Choy said, “We are honoured to work alongside the Kedah State Government and NGX on this transformative, world-class initiative. NCT InnoSphere will not only unlock long-term economic value creation for the northern region, it will support national efforts to diversify logistics channels and facilitate seamless trade access among regional markets.”

Under the Joint Development Agreement, NCT Group is responsible for the full delivery of the project, including planning, construction, and ecosystem development. NGX, as landowner and facilitator, will oversee the primary infrastructure works, utility provisions, and regulatory coordination to ensure smooth project execution.

Its strategic location adjacent to the Malaysia-Thailand border and in close proximity to Penang Port, positions NCT InnoSphere as a vital land access trade gateway for the Northern Corridor, while also serving as a hub for key industries including logistics, automotive supply chains, food manufacturing, digital and smart technologies, advanced manufacturing, and agriculture and bio-industries.

Yap said, “Our second MIP is a strategic leap forward in our commitment to help shape Malaysia’s industrial future with a high-impact ecosystem. NCT InnoSphere is designed to harness the strengths of cross-border trade, logistics efficiency, and smart infrastructure, creating a significant platform for advanced industries such as semiconductors, electrical and electronics, and smart logistics to flourish. As with NSIP, our goal is to foster a resilient environment on a foundation of digital readiness and innovation.”

NGX Group CEO Razwin Sulairee Hasnan Termizi said: “NCT InnoSphere is built at the Zero Mile Zone, the very first point of Malaysia’s supply chain. Each year, nearly 1.3 million trucks cross at Bukit Kayu Hitam–Sadao, carrying close to RM70 billion in annual border trade, making InnoSphere the first touchpoint for consolidation, light assembly, or full-scale manufacturing. This creates what we call the First Load Advantage, where investors capture value in the first mile, as every truck and shipment that flows south begins its journey here. As part of Delapan, InnoSphere also sits at the convergence of more than 60 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), giving investors seamless access to regional and global markets. Penang becomes a natural stop along a one-flow corridor that ultimately leads to Singapore. Backed by the Bukit Kayu Hitam Inland Port (BKH ICD) and strengthened by Thailand’s role as Malaysia’s natural value chain partner, InnoSphere is an industrial park that will define the cost of supply chains to be competitive, directly tied to the cross-border flows that already drive this region’s economy.”

NCT InnoSphere is planned as an eight-phase development, with each phase equipped with a mix of industrial, commercial, and support components to efficiently facilitate operational, trade and manufacturing activities. The development will feature over 230 units, including semi-detached, detached, cluster, terrace, and built-to-suit configurations, designed to accommodate diverse business needs across sectors, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM1.10 billion.

With a Silver Provisional GreenRE Certification in hand, NCT InnoSphere is the first MIP in Northern Malaysia with this distinction. Aligned with NCT Group’s longstanding sustainability drive, the project will incorporate features that promote environmental responsibility and greener operational efficiency in forward-thinking industrial layouts.

NCT InnoSphere will be a catalyst for industrial advancement in the Northern Corridor. Through its Free Zone designation and collaboration with agencies like MIDA and NCER Malaysia, NCT InnoSphere will provide investors duty exemptions, streamlined customs processes and access to cross-border incentives. Additionally, a dedicated one-stop centre within the park will offer integrated investor services, including licensing support and coordination with relevant government agencies.