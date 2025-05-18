NES Security Door forges alliance with Swiss firm Skinrock, eyes innovation and export growth

PETALING JAYA: NES Security Door Marketing Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian manufacturer of security and safety doors, formalised an international collaboration with Switzerland-based Skinrock AG, marking the start of a strategic alliance focused on material innovation and international market growth.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held in conjunction with the official launch of NES’s newly completed manufacturing facility in Klang, Selangor, officiated by Investment, Trade and Industry deputy secretary-general (industry) Datuk Hanafi Sakri.

The collaboration comes as Malaysia’s manufacturing sector demonstrated vigorous growth with sales reaching RM1.9 trillion in 2024, a 4.6% increase over the previous year. This includes the non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products sub-sector, which covers steel and aluminium fabrication, recording a 3.2% year-on-year sales growth in December 2024, reflecting healthy performance in areas aligned with NES’s core manufacturing focus.

Skinrock is globally recognised for its pioneering development of ultra-thin, flexible natural stone veneers that are used extensively in high-end architectural and interior design applications.

Under the MoU, NES and Skinrock will explore collaborative opportunities in product integration, research and development, and international distribution, including applying Skinrock’s natural stone veneers in NES’s upcoming products.

Hanafi said, “By bringing together Skinrock’s expertise in natural stone technology with NES’s commitment to high-quality, design-driven production, this partnership lays the foundation for creating export-ready products that are both functional and architecturally unique. It reflects a growing confidence in the ability of Malaysian companies to deliver differentiated solutions for the global market.”

Skinrock founder Uelli Stiffler said in his speech, “We’re excited to deepen our presence in Southeast Asia through this collaboration. Working with NES allows us to explore new applications and bring our material innovation to a broader market. We hope this inspires more cross-border partnerships between European and Malaysian industries.”

With the new factory boosting NES’s production capacity from 800 to 2,000 units per month, the partnership arrives at a pivotal moment as the company positions itself to capitalise on Malaysia’s dynamic, export-driven manufacturing sector.

NES’s export roadmap for 2025 targets markets in Taiwan, the Philippines and Australia, with plans to expand into North America, South Asia and the Middle East. Backed by a targeted 20% annual growth rate, NES aims to generate RM45 million in annual export revenue by 2027.

“This MoU is a major milestone, but it is part of a much bigger journey,” said NES founder Datuk Seri Dom Tee.

“We’re not just building doors, we’re building a globally competitive brand. Our sights are set on going public by 2028, with a market valuation target of RM400 million. With meaningful partnerships and consistent growth, we’re confident that we can provide a platform for Malaysian companies to stand tall globally.”

Looking ahead, NES will debut new offerings under the NES x Skinrock brand, incorporating Skinrock’s natural stone veneers as a distinctive design and selling feature. Among the upcoming initiatives is the ‘Master Craft’s Artist’ series, a curated line of one-of-a-kind doors created in collaboration with local andinternational designers, highlighting the artistic and technical potential of Malaysian manufacturing.