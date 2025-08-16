Ipoh Sentral recreational park prioritised before commercial projects

IPOH: The developer of Ipoh Sentral has been instructed to prioritise completing a recreational park before commencing commercial projects.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook emphasised this as part of the project’s first phase, expected within a year.

He stated the condition aligns with Malaysia MADANI’s goal of ensuring public benefits precede private profits.

“We want developers to prioritise the public first, which is our condition,“ Loke said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

He stressed the park must open within six to 12 months for locals to enjoy before profit-driven developments proceed.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officiated the event alongside Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The project integrates rail, bus, and cycling lanes under the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) concept.

Loke highlighted TOD’s role in sustainable urban growth under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

The government aims to launch 30 TODs in five years, with Ipoh Sentral being the first.

Spanning 27 hectares, the RM6.2 billion project will feature a modern transport hub.

Phase 1 includes a 6.31-acre green space, while Phase 2 involves mixed development over 20 years.

Loke reiterated the importance of public-centric development for Perak’s community.

The event was attended by MRCB Land chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini. - Bernama