New US-Malaysia tariff framework boosts trade and investment

KUALA LUMPUR: The American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham Malaysia) has welcomed the new tariff framework as a positive move toward strengthening economic ties between the US and Malaysia.

The updated rates are expected to enhance job creation, investment opportunities, and supply chain resilience for both nations.

Datuk Siobhan Das, CEO of Amcham Malaysia, stated that the revised tariff structure provides businesses with a clear roadmap to expand strategic investments.

“This development supports innovation, strengthens supply chains, and fosters mutual prosperity,“ she said.

The chamber commended both governments for their efforts in finalizing the negotiations.

“Amcham Malaysia will continue collaborating with members, Malaysian authorities, and US partners to ensure a dynamic and future-ready trade relationship,“ Das added.

While acknowledging the progress, Das emphasized the need for sustained efforts to adapt to the evolving economic landscape.

“The real work begins now as we navigate this new phase and reinforce the strong bilateral ties that have benefited both countries for over six decades,“ she noted. - Bernama