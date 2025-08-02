Up to 1 million young Catholics gather for Pope Leo vigil in Rome

ROME: Up to a million young Catholic believers are expected to gather for a night-time vigil led by Pope Leo XIV, the highlight of a week-long pilgrimage during the Jubilee holy year. The “Jubilee of Youth” has drawn thousands of young pilgrims from around the world to Rome, with excitement building for the new pope’s final address.

Large groups of pilgrims have filled Rome’s streets, waving flags and singing religious songs. “I feel mainly curiosity, as we don’t know him very well yet,“ said Alice Berry, a 21-year-old student from Paris. “What does he have to say to us? What is his message for young people?”

The pilgrimage comes amid global economic uncertainty and rising climate anxiety among young people. Many attendees hope the Vatican will address pressing issues like climate change, war, and inequality. Samarei Semos, 29, who travelled from Belize, said, “We are still trying to understand his leadership,“ expressing hope for stronger advocacy for developing nations.

The vigil will take place in Rome’s Tor Vergata area, the same site used 25 years ago under Pope John Paul II. Over 4,300 volunteers and 1,000 police officers will assist in managing the event. In a modern twist, Pope Leo recently hosted a mass for Catholic social media influencers, reflecting the Vatican’s embrace of digital outreach.

Rome has heightened security to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and tourists, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all attendees. - AFP