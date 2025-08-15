MACC probes online media firm over smuggling syndicate links

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) will investigate an online media company following the arrest of two of its staff members during Op Sohor, who are believed to be involved in a smuggling syndicate.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the owner of the company would be summoned soon to provide a statement.

“We have reason to believe the media company is being used as a front to enable and facilitate money laundering activities,“ he told Bernama today.

Azam added that investigations are ongoing to determine the company’s involvement in the smuggling operation.

He also revealed that the two journalists arrested, along with eight other individuals—including senior military officers, are believed to have previously served in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“They are former MAF personnel, and initial investigations suggest they may have provided information to the smugglers,“ Azam said.

On Wednesday (Aug 13), the media reported that MACC had remanded 10 individuals, including five senior MAF officers and two journalists from a news portal, suspected of involvement in a smuggling syndicate in the southern part of the country.

Also remanded were a company manager, an administrative assistant from the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), and a foreign woman.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 55, were arrested in the Klang Valley during Op Sohor, conducted by MACC’s Intelligence Division in collaboration with the police (PDRM). - Bernama