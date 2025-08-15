Mother seeks court order to exhume UTM cadet’s body for second autopsy

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of a deceased Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Reserve Officers Training Unit (PALAPES) cadet has filed a court motion to exhume her son’s body for a second autopsy.

Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, 45, submitted the notice of motion through Messrs. Naran Singh & Co at the Shah Alam High Court Registry yesterday.

She named Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar as respondents.

Her lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, confirmed the filing when contacted today.

The motion seeks an order for authorities to exhume Syamsul Haris’ body from Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Selangor.

It also demands forensic experts from Kuala Lumpur Hospital conduct a post-mortem within 14 days of exhumation.

The family wants the autopsy performed in the presence of forensic expert Datuk Seri Dr Bhupinder Singh and their legal representative.

Additionally, Ummu Haiman Bee seeks a new investigation team from Bukit Aman to take over the case.

She cited inconsistencies in the initial autopsy report, conducted by Dr George Sixtus Fernandez Jr, a Grade UD10 medical officer.

The family alleges criminal elements in Syamsul Haris’ death, pointing to unexplained injuries on his body.

Ummu Haiman Bee claimed she was denied full access to her son’s body before burial.

She described visible bruises on his neck, chest, face, and right eye when she identified his body at Kota Tinggi Hospital.

“The bleeding from his nose persisted until burial, suggesting brain and chest injuries,“ she said in her affidavit.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin previously stated no abuse was found in the military’s internal investigation. - Bernama