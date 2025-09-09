Nokia partners EBB on data centre security

KUALA LUMPUR: Nokia has signed a contract agreement with Extreme Broadband (EBB) and its wholly owned subsidiary Open DC to upgrade Open DC’s artificial intelligence (AI) data centres, ensuring superior security and network performance.

This partnership supports Malaysia’s National Cloud Computing Policy and addresses the stringent requirements of the banking and financial services industry, positioning EBB and Open DC as key innovators in the nation’s digital infrastructure.

As part of the contract agreement, Nokia’s IP network solution will be used by EBB to interconnect six AI data centres spanning CJ1 Cyberjaya, JB1 Menara MSC Cyberport and JB2 Menara Ansar at Johor Bahru, PE1 Menara Suntech and PE2 Bayan Lepas Industrial Park at Penang, and the upcoming D8-1 in Kedah to provide a more reliable network with improved security and superior network performance.

In addition, Nokia has entered into a MoU with EBB to collaborate in the fields of data centre solutions and quantum-safe networks (QSN).

The two companies will develop a joint go-to-market strategy for data centre and AI connectivity offering QSN, enterprise connectivity and value-added services for data centre tenants, including multi-cloud connectivity and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) security and mitigation. They will also jointly conduct testing and validation of the Data Centre Gateway, Data Centre Fabric with Event-Driven Automation (EDA) tools and DDoS protection and mitigation.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to pioneering technologies that deliver exceptional value to our customers and contribute to Malaysia’s economic growth under the MyDigital policy. Nokia’s solutions will enhance our security, scalability, and sustainability, enabling us to build connectivity hubs that support AI-driven innovation and create new revenue opportunities for enterprises,” said Open DC managing director Wong Weng Yew.

Nokia vice-president and head of IP networks for Asia Pacific Kent Wong said, “Nokia has emerged as a trusted partner of data centre companies across the world, supporting their efforts to build digital infrastructure that meets the demand for secure, high-performance networks. This collaboration with Extreme Broadband will help us play a bigger role in Malaysia’s rapidly growing data centre industry. Our field-proven IP solutions empower data centre operators to achieve unmatched reliability and scalability while efficiently meeting the evolving demands. The deployment will enable Open DC to leverage our data centre switching, automation and quantum-safe networking technologies to provide a crucial business edge to their customers.”

Nokia’s Data Centre Fabric, Data Centre Gateway and quantum-safe network solution will be used to modernise Open DC’s data centres, in line with the evolving needs of the enterprises and ensuring long-term scalability and security. Nokia’s field-proven 7250 Interconnect Router and 7220 Interconnect Routers are also part of the solution to make the network more energy-efficient.