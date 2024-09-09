Nova MSC secures RM7.13m contract for national DR screening programme in Brunei

KUALA LUMPUR: Nova MSC Bhd’s subsidiary EyRIS, a leading provider of industry-focused application software and services for the healthcare sector, has secured a contract valued at RM7.13 million from JPMCnova Sdn Bhd.

This contract will see the rollout of the national diabetic retinopathy (DR) Screening Program in Brunei.

Brunei is one of the earliest countries to strengthen its public health system by integrating a deep learning system into its national DR screening program.

This marks a significant step forward in Brunei’s healthcare strategy as the country confronts a growing diabetic population estimated at 13.3%, which translates to approximately 40,000 citizens.

With DR being the number one cause of vision impairment, a systematic approach to early detection of DR is crucial to ensure early treatment and prevent vision loss.

The contract in Brunei follows the successful adoption of SELENA+ in Singapore and Oman.

The five-year project, set to commence in October 2024, will use EyRIS’ advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform, EySCAN and SELENA+ across hospitals and healthcare centres in Oman.

Nova MSC group CEO Lai Teik Kin said the company is proud to partner with Brunei’s ministry of health (MoH) in its quest to leverage AI technology to transform medical service delivery cost-effectively.

“The nationwide deployment of SELENA+ will streamline the screening process and provide instantaneous & accurate diagnoses,“ he said.

SELENA+, an automated deep-learning system developed in collaboration with the Singapore Eye Research Institute and the NUS School of Computing, offers a solution for the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration through the analysis of colour retinal images.

Classified as a medical device, SELENA+ has secured regulatory approvals in the European Union, Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Beyond DR, EyRIS can expand AI offerings to detect systemic diseases such as chronic kidney disease, neurological disorders and cardiovascular conditions.

This aligns with Nova MSC’s vision of addressing global healthcare challenges by providing wider access to solutions that promise to be cheaper, faster, and more accurate.

The project will establish a robust national DR screening program across Brunei’s hospitals and healthcare centres connected to EyRIS’ cloud-based teleophthalmology platform, EySCAN.

This will allow for systematic and efficient screening across the nation, driving significant cost savings and elevating the standard of patient care.

The selection of SELENA+ in this project further cements Nova MSC’s healthcare innovation, especially in 1st stage medical diagnosis.