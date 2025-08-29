Novartis, partners drive regional innovation for equitable breast cancer care access

KUALA LUMPUR: In a significant move to enhance breast cancer care across Southeast Asia, patient advocacy leaders and key healthcare stakeholders gathered in Kuala Lumpur on August 27, 2025, for the inaugural APPISx SEA meeting.

This initiative is part of the Alliance & Partnerships for Patient Innovation and Solutions (APPIS) platform.

It represents a strategic collaboration aimed at addressing critical challenges related to breast cancer treatment and care in the region.

Hosted by the National Cancer Society Malaysia (NCSM) and supported by Novartis, the two-day event brought together leading patient advocates from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam to exchange best practices and develop innovative solutions focused on improving access to early screening, treatment, and patient support.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in all ten Asean countries, with an estimated 300,000 new cases and nearly 140,000 deaths reported in 2020 alone.

Despite progress in awareness and screening efforts, mortality rates continue to be alarmingly high in key markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

In Malaysia, breast cancer claimed 1,681 lives in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for strengthened regional cooperation to advance equitable healthcare delivery.

The APPISx SEA platform aims to close gaps in patient navigation, funding, and access, paving the way for earlier diagnosis and better treatment outcomes through cross-border collaboration and shared innovation.

Ministry of Health Malaysia secretary-general Datuk Sri Suriani Datuk Ahmad described the initiative as a pivotal step toward uniting patient leaders and advocates across Southeast Asia.

“Breast cancer remains a significant health challenge in Malaysia, with over 5,000 new cases and more than 1,600 lives lost each year.

“This issue is not unique to us—it echoes across Southeast Asia, where access to timely diagnosis, treatment, and support remains uneven.

“The APPISx SEA platform, powered by Novartis and championed by NCSM, is a groundbreaking step toward uniting patient leaders and advocates across the region.

“By fostering collaboration and innovation, we are paving the way for women to access better care, earlier screenings, and a brighter future. Together, we are stronger in the fight against breast cancer,” she said at the event.

NCSM managing director Associate Professor Dr Murallitharan Munisamy emphasised the importance of sharing regional insights to elevate care standards.

“Hearing from patients and advocacy champions across Southeast Asia helps us to understand better the unique challenges faced by each country.

“By working together through events like APPISx SEA, we can improve the standard of breast cancer care and provide meaningful and holistic support to patients in need,” he said.

Similarly, Novartis president for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Judith Love highlighted the need to close gaps in access and support, underscoring Novartis’ commitment to healthcare innovation and collaboration.

“Too many families in Southeast Asia know the pain of losing a mother, a daughter, and friends to breast cancer—yet, significant gaps in awareness, access, and support remain.

“As one of the largest threats to women’s health, we must do more to ensure patients receive the care they need and are enabled to live well and longer.

“At Novartis, we believe that reimagining progress in healthcare delivery begins with collaboration. Through platforms like APPIS, we can empower patient advocacy leaders with the knowledge, access, networks, and tools needed to drive change in their communities,” she said.

Novartis Malaysia, with a presence spanning over five decades and employing nearly 700 associates, has been a leading force in advancing clinical research and expanding access to innovative medicines through government collaborations.

Recognised as Sponsor of the Year in 2022 by Clinical Research Malaysia for its strong clinical trial portfolio, Novartis continues to deepen its impact in the Malaysian healthcare landscape through initiatives such as APPIS.

The company’s commitment is well-aligned with the goals of APPISx SEA, which aims to foster sustainable, patient-centred solutions across Southeast Asia.

The outcomes of APPISx SEA will be documented in a comprehensive White Paper, providing strategic guidance for multi-sectoral efforts to improve access to screening and treatment, address funding challenges for vulnerable patients, and enhance advocacy programs to reach affected communities better.

This collaborative platform exemplifies a forward-looking approach to healthcare innovation and equity, demonstrating how partnerships between government, industry, and civil society can drive meaningful progress in battling breast cancer across Southeast Asia.