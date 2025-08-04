Oasis Home targets RM10 million plus annual revenue from new halal health and wellness product line

PUCHONG: Oasis Home Holding Bhd expects to generate more than RM10 million in yearly revenue from its new halal health supplement and wellness product line developed under a joint venture with livestream marketing agency GIMCare (M) Sdn Bhd.

CEO Datuk Jaden Teoh Yee Seang said the figure is based on performance benchmarks from GIMCare and its parent company, GIMmedia, which currently records RM30 million in gross merchandise value monthly across livestream and e-commerce channels.

“GIMCare is doing, in similar but not in the same category we’re developing, over RM4 million to RM5 million in monthly revenue. So, if we’re saying our yearly target is RM10 million, I think that’s a comfortable and not exaggerating estimate. I think it’s an attainable target,” he told reporters at the joint venture agreement signing ceremony today between Oasis Home’s wholly owned subsidiary, Oasis Wellness International Sdn Bhd, and livestream marketing agency GIMCare (M).

Teoh said the upcoming wellness range will prioritise strict regulatory compliance and halal certification.

“We are very good in sourcing the ingredients from overseas especially those who have trademark and also comes with clinical research, the ingredients of the supplements.”

Teoh said the joint venture aims to tap into halal markets in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, which have sizeable Muslim populations.

“For example, one of our guests today is from the Ministry of Health who works closely with counterparts in Thailand and Indonesia. If we meet the local requirements, adapting our products to regional markets will be straightforward,” he added.

Teoh said Oasis Home’s direct-to-consumer business model built on digital sales channels enables cost-efficiency and affordability.

“We don’t pay rental or carry heavy operating costs. That’s why we can offer premium wellness products at accessible prices. Wellness and healthcare don’t have to be expensive but they must comply with regulatory standards.”

The joint venture company, OG Alliance Sdn Bhd, will be incorporated with a start-up capital of RM500,000, with Oasis Wellness holding a 51% stake and GIMCare owning the remainder.

GIMCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of GIMmedia Sdn Bhd, a multichannel network and top-tier livestream enabler recognised by platforms such as TikTok, Shopee and Lazada.

The initial product pipeline includes marine collagen powder drinks, skin health supplements and children’s immunity boosters. The products will be distributed via major platforms including TikTok, Shopee and Lazada.

OG Alliance is expected to be incorporated by early September, with its first product launch scheduled for the end of the year.

Teoh said digital platforms are driving growth in the wellness space, “In July 2025, TikTok’s wellness category alone recorded over RM80 million in monthly revenue. According to IMARC Group, Malaysia’s health and wellness market is projected to grow from US$11.4 billion (RM48 billion) in 2024 to US$18 billion by 2033, at a compounded annual growth rate of 4.6%.”