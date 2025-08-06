Ghislaine Maxwell opposes release of Epstein grand jury transcripts

NEW YORK: Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted in 2021 for aiding Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of minors, has opposed the U.S. government’s push to release grand jury transcripts tied to her indictment. Her legal team warned that disclosure could harm a potential retrial if her Supreme Court appeal succeeds. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence.

“The reputational harm from releasing incomplete, potentially misleading grand jury testimony, untested by cross-examination, would be severe and irrevocable,“ her lawyers stated in a court filing. The request follows former President Donald Trump’s directive to Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of Epstein and Maxwell’s grand jury records, aiming to address criticism over his administration’s handling of the case.

Trump, who vowed to publicize Epstein-related documents if re-elected, accused Democrats of concealing facts. However, the Justice Department later clarified that a widely speculated Epstein client list did not exist, frustrating his supporters. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Grand jury proceedings are typically confidential to protect investigations. The Justice Department argues that public interest justifies releasing the transcripts, pending approval from Manhattan judges Richard Berman and Paul Engelmayer. Lawyers for Epstein’s estate took no position, while victims’ attorneys emphasized the need to protect identities if disclosures occur.

“The public has a legitimate interest in understanding the full scope of Epstein’s and Maxwell’s crimes,“ said Sigrid McCawley, representing Annie Farmer, a victim who testified against Maxwell. Meanwhile, Maxwell’s legal team contends her conviction is invalid due to a 2007 non-prosecution agreement involving Epstein’s associates. The Supreme Court will decide in late September whether to hear her appeal.

In a recent development, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche met Maxwell to discuss potential information on other perpetrators, though details remain undisclosed. Maxwell was recently transferred to a lower-security Texas prison. - Reuters