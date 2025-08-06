US drops death penalty for Mexican drug lords Caro Quintero, Zambada

NEW YORK: The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it will not seek the death penalty for accused Mexican drug traffickers Rafael Caro Quintero and Ismael Zambada despite allegations of deep ties to cartel violence.

Caro Quintero was extradited to the U.S. in February alongside 28 other suspected cartel members as part of the biggest handover by Mexico of drug trafficking suspects in 10 years.

The septuagenarian had spent decades in prison in Mexico for the murder of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent. His lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zambada, known as El Mayo, is accused of co-founding the Sinaloa Cartel alongside convicted drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. He was arrested last year alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of his former partner, at a small airport near El Paso, Texas.

Both Caro Quintero and Zambada, also in his 70s, have pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug trafficking charges.

Zambada's lawyer, Frank Perez, told Reuters in February that his client would be willing to plead guilty in a deal that spared him the death penalty. On Tuesday, Perez said he was working with the government to resolve Zambada's case.

“We welcome the government’s decision not to pursue the death penalty against our client,“ Perez said. “This marks an important step toward achieving a fair and just resolution.” - Reuters