OCBC Bank (M) to provide support to Yingke Malaysia’s customers

PETALING JAYA: OCBC Bank (M) Bhd has partnered with Yingke Consulting Sdn Bhd (Yingke Malaysia) to offer enhanced banking solutions to customers.

Yingke Malaysia is the official local branch of Yingke Law Global Network (Yingke), a legal services institution from China that provides one-stop professional business services worldwide.

Yingke will work closely with local legal, financial, and licensing institutions through Yingke Malaysia to offer clients comprehensive support in business, legal, financial and tax matters. This reflects its vision of creating a “Global One-Hour Legal Service Ecosystem”.

The business scope includes offering comprehensive legal protection and professional service support to fulfil the varied development needs of domestic investors and enterprises.

Speaking at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony in Kuala Lumpur recently, Yingke Malaysia executive director Yao Yanfei said Yingke, with more than 120 centres in China, is looking to assisting Chinese companies gain valuable financial assistance through the tie-up with OCBC Bank.

“With its strong local presence and solid regional network, OCBC Bank is poised to become not only an entry point for banking solutions to our customers but also a source of continued support to grow their business and realise their aspirations in Malaysia.

“Specifically, these customers will be able to gain from OCBC Bank’s cash management and foreign exchange management services along with their financing products,” she said.

OCBC Bank’s China business head Leong Pei Pei said the partnership with Yingke Malaysia paves the way for a seamless banking experience for Yingke’s China-based customers seeking to thrive in Malaysia.

“The collaboration represents a major step in promoting an integrated set of professional services for commerce to thrive among our customers. At the same time, it allows us to provide more comprehensive and efficient financial solutions to Chinese enterprises venturing into Malaysia, elevating the economies of both countries,” she said.