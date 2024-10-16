OPR decision will continue to be driven by domestic factors - Amir Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR\: Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) decision on the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) will continue to be driven by the country’s growth and inflation outlook, said Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

He said that the current OPR of 3.0% is conducive to supporting economic growth.

“BNM’s point of view differs from other central banks and is more dependent on our own circumstances.

“For now, Malaysia’s economy is currently in a favourable position, and price pressures remain under control,” he said in a written reply read by Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Chong Zhemin (PH-Kampar) who wanted to know if BNM will follow the United States and United Kingdom central banks’ move to lower their monetary policy rates.