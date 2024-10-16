Two suspects in Sabari murder case to face Jitra Court tomorrow

ALOR SETAR: Two suspects detained in connection with the murder of retired Felcra finance officer Sabari Baharom, will be brought before the Jitra Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

A police spokesman said in a statement today that the two suspects, aged 26 and 38, will be brought to court at 8.30 am tomorrow.

Earlier, the two men who were arrested on Sept 27, were remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 435 of the Penal Code for burning the car.

Media also reported that Sabari, who lived alone in Kampung Mengkuang Tengah in Kuala Pegang, Baling, had been missing since Sept 4 and his Proton Waja car was found burnt in Belantik, Sik on Sept 20.

Following the arrest of the two suspects, police later confirmed that Sabari was thrown into Sungai Padang Terap near Kampung Empa in Wang Tepus, Jitra, with his hands bound and mouth gagged with adhesive tape.

The search operation for Sabari in the river area was carried out for three days before ending on Oct 3.