Roths Investment Bank partners Hamilton Reserve to expand global access

KUALA LUMPUR: Labuan-based Roths Investment Bank (RIB) has formed a strategic partnership with Hamilton Reserve Bank (HRB), a leading global bank with an extensive clientele across 150+ countries.

This partnership offers clients a wealth of international financial solutions, allowing them to gain seamless access to Southeast Asia, the US, and global markets.

This partnership will allow RIB to extend custodial and asset management services from its Labuan-based platform, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a strategic gateway for international investors into Asia.

“Our partnership with HRB is key to expanding the reach of RIB and delivering secure, efficient financial solutions to global clients,“ RIB senior vice president Sam Chen said.

“With HRB’s extensive network and RIB’s strong platform in Labuan, we are well-positioned to offer streamlined services that open up access to major financial markets,” he said.

HIB, headquartered in St Kitts & Nevis, serves a global client base across 150+ countries.

Through its collaboration with BNY Mellon, which oversees approximately US$50 trillion in assets under custody, HIB offers clients a high standard of asset security, privacy, and operational efficiency.

Through this alliance, RIB and HRB will focus on core services, including client onboarding, account management, custodian banking, asset management, and IPO advisory for companies targeting the US market.

Both institutions will establish dedicated working groups to foster strategic cooperation and maximise the partnership’s benefits, ensuring clients have a trusted, comprehensive financial partner.

This strategic partnership underscores RIB’s commitment to establishing Labuan as a leading offshore financial hub, connecting international investors with Southeast Asia and beyond.

Through this alliance with HIB, RIB continues to expand its global network, providing clients with enhanced opportunities and a secure platform for cross-border financial growth.