Pantech Global makes subdued market debut, remains optimistic on long-term prospects

KUALA LUMPUR: Pantech Global Bhd, a manufacturer of pipe fittings and welded pipes, remains optimistic about its long-term prospects, citing strong fundamentals, despite its weak market debut today.

Pantech Global shares opened trading on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia at 46.5 sen per share, a 32.6% decline from its initial public offering price of 68 sen. They ended down 10.5 sen or 15.44% at 57.5 sen.

Pantech Global group managing director Adrian Tan said the performance reflected weak market sentiment despite the company’s solid fundamentals, pointing to strong demand and global expansion plans.

“To be fair, I am disappointed. But we listed to raise funds for growth and, fundamentally, we are in a strong position. We have secured orders and will continue to be profitable,” he told a press conference after the listing ceremony

Tan attributed the subdued market reaction to external factors such as what is happening in the United States.

“America has come up with a lot of new policies, which everyone has to learn to comprehend. So we will just follow accordingly because my business is export.”

Despite concerns over tariffs and trade policies, at this point, Tan does not expect any major disruptions to the company’s sales in the US. “We are selling to them at a higher price and they are still buying.”

Pantech Global’s largest market is the US, which accounts for 41.38% of its revenue. Including sales from its authorised distributors in Taiwan who serve the US market, the company’s total exposure to the US stood at 41.38% (RM145.64 million) in FY 2022, 50.04% (RM275.97 million) in FY 2023, 47.44% (RM209.20 million) in FY 2024, and 43.53% (RM115.35 million) in FP 2025.

Tan said there are a few companies in the US that make products similar to Pantech Global’s but their production costs are much higher. “Even at a premium, US companies continue to purchase from us because our pricing remains competitive compared to domestic alternatives.”

Tan said Pantech Global currently supplies to 28 countries and, within the next three years, it aims to expand into more markets such as North Africa and South America.

“This year, we are exhibiting in North Africa and South America to develop relationships with potential clients in those regions.

“While much attention is on the US, we also supply to Europe and have encountered no issues there. Additionally, we supply to several Latin American countries, including Mexico, without any difficulties. Unless global conditions deteriorate significantly, we do not anticipate major setbacks.”

He shared that Pantech Global has already made inroads into South America with exhibitions to develop and obtain more customers from those areas.

“We see great potential in this region, which is why we will be exhibiting in Brazil later this year. This event will attract customers from Argentina, Chile, and other South American countries, helping us expand our business further.”

Tan said the company is currently supplying to Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia, but the market share there remains small, and he aims to increase it.

The second region it is focusing on is the Middle East, where it has historically been less active due to an exclusive agent managing its distribution.