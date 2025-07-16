Paragon Globe eyes strong growth from industrial, residential segments

PETALING JAYA: Johor-based property developer Paragon Globe Bhd is positioning itself for sustained growth in the industrial and residential sectors, supported by strategic projects and the state’s buoyant economic prospects, following a record-breaking financial performance in its recently concluded financial year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Paragon Globe achieved a net profit of RM105.6 million, reversing the previous year’s net loss of RM1.2 million. Revenue surged to RM306.3 million from RM51 million the year before, primarily driven by strategic land disposals and robust industrial property sales.

Paragon Globe executive chairman Datuk Seri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said the strong performance was largely attributable to a RM337.3 million disposal of 67.6 acres of industrial land at Desa Cemerlang to Bridge Data Centres.

“Apart from strategic land sales, we experienced high demand for industrial developments at Pekan Nenas, significantly contributing to our earnings,” he added.

“Looking ahead, our growth will be underpinned by residential launches such as Calia Residences and The Iconic at Stulang Laut, along with continued industrial projects.”

Paragon Globe recently opened its flagship RM10 million PGB Experience Gallery in Johor Bahru, aimed at enhancing customer engagement and centralising sales activities across its diverse project portfolio.

Tan highlighted the strategic advantage of Paragon Globe’s industrial projects – Desa 27 and Desa 100 – which are ideally located to leverage the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). These projects have attracted prominent multinational tenants, including Hunter Amenities International and Meiban Technologies.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Tan expressed optimism about Johor’s property sector, buoyed by initiatives such as the JS-SEZ and the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link.

“PGB remains committed to resilience, diversification, and sustainability, positioning ourselves to adapt swiftly and effectively to market changes,” Tan said.

On shareholder returns, he said the company was actively reviewing its capital allocation strategy, including the possible introduction of a structured dividend policy, balancing prudent reinvestments with shareholder rewards.

