Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic medals design unveiled in Venice

THE medals for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics were revealed, showcasing a design that honours athletes and their support teams.

Organisers emphasised the theme of unity, with each medal symbolising the collaboration between competitors and those behind their success.

Raffaella Panie, brand director for the organising committee, stated, “We celebrate the strength found in difference: two unique halves that join through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols to deliver a bold and unified message.”

The medals feature two distinct textures merging, representing the collective effort of athletes, coaches, and fans.

Italian swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, a gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, presented the medals in Venice.

A total of 1,146 medals will be awarded across the Olympics and Paralympics, each measuring 80mm in diameter and 10mm thick. Gold medals weigh 500 grammes, crafted by Italy’s Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato.

The 2026 Winter Games will take place from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15.

The unveiling follows last year’s Paris Olympics, where over 200 medals tarnished due to oxidation, prompting replacements by the French mint. - AFP