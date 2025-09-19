Paragon Globe hands over first healthcare facility to Selgate in Sepang

SEPANG: Paragon Globe Bhd, via its subsidiary Builtech Acres Sdn Bhd, has completed and handed over a purpose-built facility in Sepang, Selangor, to Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd.

The ceremony was officiated by Selangor chief minister Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, together with other dignitaries, highlighting the state government’s support for public-private partnerships across Selangor.

This project represents Paragon Globe’s first healthcare-related development, reflecting the group’s proven ability to deliver technically complex projects beyond its core residential and industrial portfolios.

Under a 15-year lease agreement, Selgate Healthcare will occupy and operate the facility.

This arrangement establishes a stable, recurring income stream for the group, complementing its property development earnings and strengthening its long-term growth trajectory.

Paragon Globe executive chairman Datuk Sri Edwin Tan Pei Seng said the successful completion and handover of this facility is a proud milestone for the group.

“It marks our entry into healthcare real estate, diversifying our portfolio and creating recurring income streams.

“More importantly, this project reflects our commitment to building developments that add value to businesses, communities, and the state of Selangor,” he said.

Selgate group CEO Datuk Noor Hisham Mohd Ghouth said Paragon Globe is an organisation that has proven its capabilities and achievements in the property development sector with proud success.

“Therefore, the decision to work with them was due to confidence in the quality, integrity, and commitment they bring.

“The handover of this facility not only symbolises the success of Paragon Globe, but also a shared success for Selgate, where the synergy between the two parties is now manifested in tangible form.”