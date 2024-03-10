PDB charts transformative course: Key strategic partnerships and growth roadmap unveiled

KUALA LUMPUR: Pertama Digital Berhad (PDB), a public-listed company at the forefront of Malaysia’s digital transformation, provides a comprehensive update on its growth trajectory and strategic developments.

While executive director Sabri Ab Rahman is unaware of the reasons behind the recent dip in stock prices, he assures stakeholders that PDB remains strong and well-positioned for sustainable growth.

These developments reflect the company’s solid financial standing, strategic partnerships,

and innovative product offerings as it enters its next phase of growth.

In a statement, PDB said it is firmly anchored by strong financial fundamentals, supported by a capable team operating in a dynamic digital solutions space with significant growth potential. In recent months, the company successfully reversed its previous quarter’s negative results, with new product lines making a marked contribution to performance.

“We are proud to have moved into a positive trajectory, driven by our team’s hard work and the growing impact of our innovative digital offerings. We’ve also completed a strategic costcutting exercise and streamlined our operations to ensure healthy cash flow,” said Sabri. “Today, PDB is operating more efficiently and is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth without the need for external funding,” he added.

PDB has received an extension of time (EOT) from Bursa Malaysia to submit its regularisation plan by the first week of February 2025. This extension allows PDB to finalise several key initiatives, including the proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Kridentia Tech Sdn Bhd (KT). KT, a well-established company with strong government contracts, boasts top-line performance, sound Ebitda, and consistent profitability.

“This acquisition is pivotal for our growth projections for 2025. KT’s proven track record and capabilities align seamlessly with PDB’s vision, and we’re eager to finalise this deal as part

of our broader regularisation plan,” Sabri explained. “We expect to submit the full plan before the end of this year, well ahead of the extended deadline.”

As PDB charts its path forward, Sabri is working closely with Joshua Smith, the CEO of Dapat Vista who played a pivotal role in developing the MVP for eJamin, the company’s flagship digital bail payment solution, which was launched in 2020.

Reflecting on the company’s leadership developments, Sabri noted, “Our leadership team is

stronger than ever. Recent changes at the board, including Mohd Reza Mohd Hatta’s departure before his confirmation period to pursue a lucrative opportunity, were part of a strategic move to align our leadership with PDB’s evolving needs. We continue to drive forward with a dedicated core team, including Joshua Smith and our board, ensuring strategic continuity and positioning the company for future growth.

PDB is rapidly advancing its suite of digital products, with several exciting developments on the horizon:

● eJamin - The company is in the final stages of discussions with the Palace of

Justice (POJ) to formalise a long-term contract for eJamin, a critically-needed digital

bail payment platform. “eJamin has transformed bail payment in Malaysia, and we

expect a positive outcome from POJ soon,” Sabri said.

● KOCEK - DVSB is expanding its coin conversion service, KOCEK, across Malaysia.

The company is close to finalising a working collaboration with a leading local bank to

increase service touchpoints nationwide.

● MyPay as a Business Solution - DVSB recently signed a Memorandum of

Understanding with Gabungan Persatuan-Persatuan Penjaja dan Peniaga Kecil Melayu Malaysia, representing 450,000 small traders and hawkers. Through MyPay, these members will gain access to digital business tools, financial assistance, and grants for business expansion, developed in partnership with financial institutions. “This partnership empowers small business owners across the country, helping them embrace digital transformation and gain access to financial support,” Sabri highlighted.

● PTPTN Student Loan Services - MyPay continues to be a trusted platform for PTPTN loan repayments, and DVSB is in discussions to further expand this mutually beneficial relationship. Recent enhancements have improved the platform’s user experience, streamlining loan repayment for borrowers.

● MyDigital ID - PDB, through DVSB, is actively assisting MyDigital ID in improving their existing product by enhancing user experience and ensuring seamless integration with high-traffic government agency platforms. Furthermore, PDB is supporting MyDigital ID in their onboarding efforts for the public, government and private businesses, reinforcing our commitment to driving digital inclusion.

As PDB navigates this transformative period, the company is committed to delivering long-term value for shareholders and the broader ecosystem. Sabri emphasised, “Our roadmap for growth, operational efficiency, and stakeholder value is clear. PDB is well-positioned to lead the digital solutions space in Malaysia, with innovation and inclusivity at the core of everything we do.”

PDB remains dedicated to driving sustainable results through its strategic partnerships,

innovative product portfolio, and continued operational excellence.