FRIM Selangor Forest Park joins UNESCO World Heritage list

PUTRAJAYA: The Forest Research Institute Malaysia’s (FRIM) Selangor Forest Park has been officially recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The announcement was made during the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) confirmed the listing, highlighting the park’s significance as a restored tropical forest ecosystem. The site was once a tin mining area before being transformed into a thriving rainforest.

MOTAC stated, “FRIM Selangor Forest Park is a unique site and represents one of the earliest large-scale tropical forest ecosystem restoration efforts through the replanting of trees in a former tin mining area.”

The recognition underscores Malaysia’s commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism. The ministry expects the listing to enhance the country’s global profile and attract more visitors under the Visit Malaysia 2026 and Visit Selangor Year 2025 campaigns.

With this addition, Malaysia now has six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Kinabalu Park, Gunung Mulu National Park, and the Historic Cities of Melaka and George Town. - Bernama