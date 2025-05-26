Pecca Aviation signs five agreements to enhance technology, innovation capabilities

PETALING JAYA: Pecca Group Bhd, through wholly owned subsidiary Pecca Aviation Sdn Bhd, is expanding its capabilities across the aviation value chain in Southeast Asia through collaborations with key industry partners and a higher education institution.

The initiatives, aimed at strengthening Pecca Aviation’s solution offerings in the aviation cabin interior ecosystem, were executed through five key agreements, comprising memorandums of understanding (MoU) and a general collaboration agreement, at the recently concluded 17th Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (Lima 2025).

Pecca Aviation and Singapore-based Chemtron Pte Ltd, via an MoU, will establish a Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing, focusing on carbon fibre composite technology and adoption of industrial 3D printing technology.

To cultivate a skilled workforce, a critical need in the aviation sector, Pecca Aviation signed an MoU with Politeknik Banting Selangor, an entity under the Ministry of Higher Education, for the supply and development of skilled talent, creating job opportunities in cabin interior specialisations for aviation and non-aviation sectors.

Pecca Aviation and ASL Aerospace Sdn Bhd, via a MoU, will collaborate on cabin interior components, and related aerospace products and services for commercial, government, and general aviation aircraft, expanding Pecca Aviation’s integrated service capabilities.

Pecca Aviation and Galaxy Aerospace Sdn Bhd, via a general collaboration agreement, will engage in project-based aircraft cabin interiors and related services, enabling agile and tailored solutions to meet specific client requirements and enhance responsiveness to market trends.

To ensure a sustainable talent pipeline, Pecca Aviation signed an MoU with Dviation Training Centre Sdn Bhd to promote internships, industrial attachments, employment opportunities, joint research and publications, training programme development, skilled human resource development and collaborative projects for cabin interiors and related services.

These strategic collaborations aim to expand Pecca Aviation’s technological capabilities, accelerate innovation through regional partnerships, and invest in a future-ready talent pipelines to support long-term growth and innovation in aviation interiors and manufacturing.

Pecca Group executive director Hugo Teoh Zi Yi said: “These key partnerships underscore our ambition to be at the forefront of innovative aviation cabin interior solutions, creating a more integrated and innovative Asean aviation ecosystem. By combining our manufacturing excellence with robust talent development and expanded service capabilities, which require strong collaboration between industry, academia, and specialised training centers, this powerful platform will unlock new opportunities, modernise production and enhance the Asean region’s aviation value chain and its competitiveness.”

Pecca Aviation is a certified European Union Aviation Safety Agency Part 21G Production Organisation Approval holder and a Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia Part 145 organisation. The company specialises in seat upholstery and refurbishment services for commercial and general aviation aircraft. Through these multiparty collaboration, Pecca Aviation is strengthening its integrated offering for the aviation cabin sector across the Asean region.