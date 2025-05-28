LIVERPOOL: The football world united on Tuesday after a car ploughed into a packed crowd celebrating Liverpool winning the Premier League title, leaving 27 people requiring hospital treatment.

Police ruled out terrorism following the incident in the city on Monday as thousands turned out in the rain to see Liverpool's victory parade.

Four children were among those hurt, one seriously, after a dark-coloured vehicle swerved through the crowd minutes after the players' open-top bus had passed by.

Police arrested a 53-year-old white British man who they believe to be the driver.

After an occasion which had started joyously only to end in horror and incomprehension, Liverpool Football Club posted on X: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected,“ said club captain Virgil van Dijk on social media.

“Praying for a speedy recovery for everyone who suffered injuries. We are all with you.”

Kenny Dalglish, one of the club’s best-known players and a former manager of the club, said he was “shocked, horrified and deeply saddened”.

In a message to the injured, Dalglish said on social media: “Our anthem has never felt more appropriate, You’ll Never Walk Alone. Your Liverpool family are behind you.”

Jurgen Klopp, the German manager who restored the club to its former glory and in 2020 won the club’s first league title for 30 years before leaving last year, said: “My family and I are shocked and devastated, our thoughts are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Liverpool's former captain Steven Gerrard posted an image on Instagram of the city with a red heart.

“Shocked, sickened and saddened at the incident we all witness(ed) in our city last night. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people involved and families. YNWA,“ wrote Gerrard.

Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly praised the response to the tragedy

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and we hope for a swift recovery to those who were injured,“ it said.

“We are proud of how our city responded, from the emergency services and bystanders who helped at the scene, and also the countless individuals from across Liverpool who stepped up immediately offering support, shelter, food and transport to those stranded in the city and unable to get home.”

'Devastating'

Liverpool's bitterest football rivals also paid tribute.

On the blue side of Merseyside, Everton said: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city.”

Manchester United wrote: “Our thoughts are with LFC and the city of Liverpool after today’s awful incident.”

Manchester City, the club Liverpool deposed as Premier League champions, wrote: “The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with those injured or affected by the incident at Liverpool’s title-winning parade earlier today.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: “Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok.”

NBA superstar LeBron James, who has a small share in Liverpool’s ownership, said: “My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected that attended @LFC Premier League trophy parade today! Such a senseless act.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino offered “thoughts and prayers to all those affected”.

“Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident that has taken place during the trophy parade in the city,“ he said in a statement.

Images shared on social media showed the car being brought to a halt and swarmed by angry fans, who broke the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

Four people, including a child, were trapped under the car.

The Premier League said on X it was “shocked by the appalling events”.

“Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected,“ it said.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”