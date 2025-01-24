Penang-based Iconic Marjorie Hotel sets sights on MICE market

KUALA LUMPUR: Iconic Worldwide Bhd’s newly launched Iconic Marjorie Hotel in Bayan Lepas, Penang, is strategically situated to capitalise on the state’s dynamic meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as the growing business and leisure, or bleisure, travel market.

Group general manager Kevin Cheah said Iconic Marjorie Hotel, which is part of Marriott International under the Tribute Portfolio brand, aims to increase its occupancy rate from the current 20% to 60% by the end of this year and above 80% by next year.

The projection would be boosted by Marriott Bonvoy, one of the biggest hotel loyalty programmes for travellers, with access to rewards at over 7,000 hotels worldwide.

Elaborating on the Asia-Pacific travel market and Malaysia’s position in terms of tourism and visitor arrivals, Cheah said the country is seeing steady progress, particularly in Penang, where new direct flights are being added almost every month, primarily from China and India.

This increase in connectivity plays a crucial role in boosting tourism, he added.

“As we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, enhanced air connectivity is exactly what Penang needs, as direct international flights significantly reduce travel time and eliminate the inconvenience of transiting through cities like Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, or Bangkok.

“By flying directly to Penang, travellers enjoy greater convenience, which directly supports the growth of the tourism sector.”

Asked about potential improvements, Cheah said increasing the number of direct flights to Penang from key international destinations will be instrumental in driving further growth in both travel and tourism.

“Over the past two years, the government has opened up visa policies for China and India, and we have seen a tremendous increase in tourist arrivals from these countries. However, competition is fierce, with neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Thailand implementing similar measures.

“From a traveller’s perspective, streamlined visa processes significantly enhance the convenience and make Malaysia a more attractive destination.

“For China, we have tailored our promotional materials and social media content in Chinese, beyond just English. We actively engage with Chinese bloggers and influencers to create livestreams and blogs that showcase our offerings. Additionally, we collaborate with online travel agencies like Trip.com, which specialises in the Chinese market, to broaden our reach and visibility,” Cheah told SunBiz.

Iconic Marjorie Hotel, which was developed with an investment of RM180 million, is the second hotel project by the Iconic Group, a renowned Penang-based real estate developer. The Iconic Group’s first hotel, the 195-room Iconic Hotel in Seberang Perai, Penang, opened in 2016.

Iconic Marjorie Hotel is situated next to Iconic Regency, a newly launched freehold serviced residence comprising 268 units developed by the Iconic Group. Both properties are strategically located in Sungai Nibong, a prime commercial district within Bayan Lepas.

The area is widely recognised as the “Silicon Valley of the East” due to its concentration of global technology giants and industrial prominence.

Notably, Iconic Marjorie Hotel is the first hotel in Penang to achieve the prestigious Gold standard within the globally recognised Green Building Index rating system, which promotes sustainability in the built environment.

By integrating energy-efficient features, utilising sustainable building materials and resources, and embracing design innovation, the hotel will establish a new standard for environmentally conscious hospitality in Penang. This will reflect the Iconic Group’s dedication to environmental, social, and governance principles and sustainable real estate development.

In addition to accommodation, Cheah said, Iconic Marjorie Hotel offers extensive facilities and actively targets the MICE market.

“Our pillarless ballroom accommodates up to 800 guests, making it one of the largest in Penang. We also have six additional function rooms, which can accommodate groups of 20 to 400 attendees and allow us to host a wide range of events and conferences.

“To strengthen our MICE business, we have a dedicated team member focused on MICE marketing, working closely with key partners such as the Penang State Art Gallery and Convention Bureau, the Malaysian Tourism Board and Penang Global Tourism.

“Our strategic location near the Spice Arena positions us well to benefit from the large exhibitions held there throughout the year. With modern facilities that meet and often exceed local standards, our ballroom and event spaces offer a significant competitive advantage in attracting high-profile MICE events,” Cheah said.