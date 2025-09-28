Pesona Metro’s order book hits record-high RM2.6 billion after RM666 million contract win

PETALING JAYA: Pesona Metro Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Pesona Metro Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award from Indo Aman Bina Sdn Bhd for main building works on the upcoming DA Central Mall and The Arden.

The contract covers Phase 1A, which consists of a 14-storey podium, and Phase 1C, a 40-storey office tower, both of which are integral components of the 48-acre Damansara Avenue master development in Bandar Sri Damansara, Selangor.

The total contract sum is RM666 million and works will be undertaken over 30 months, commencing on Sept 18, 2025, and ending on March 17, 2028.

Pesona Metro managing director Wie Hock Beng said securing the project marks a significant milestone for the group as it strengthens its position in delivering large-scale commercial developments.

“With this latest win, our outstanding order book as of September 2025 will increase from RM2 billion to RM2.6 billion, marking the highest ever recorded in the group’s history.

“The record-high order book provides us with clear revenue visibility for the next three years,“ he said in a statement.

Phase 1A will feature two basement levels of car park, a six-storey commercial podium, a five-storey commercial podium, pedestrian link bridges connecting to Ativo Suites, Ativo Plaza and Sri Damansara Sentral MRT Station, as well as a vehicular ramp to Ativo Plaza.

It also includes a nine-storey podium and car park levels, as well as one-storey serviced apartment facilities located at Level 8, which will be constructed in Phase 2.

Phase 1C will comprise a 40-storey office tower block, including four storeys of facilities located at Levels 2 to 4, as well as at the roof level.

Wie said the group is also actively engaged in delivering landmark commercial and residential developments, while continuing to support the government’s affordable housing initiatives.

“Looking ahead, we see tremendous opportunities as Malaysia’s growing population continues to drive stronger demand for quality housing.

“The current structural supply gap presents a positive outlook for the property sector, and our group is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand. By leveraging our proven expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to shaping vibrant communities while sustaining long-term growth for the group.”

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, Pesona Metro’s revenue rose 53% year-on-year to RM174.8 million, driven by higher construction billings and property development contributions.

Profit before tax (PBT) and net profit more than doubled to RM14.5 million and RM12.4 million, respectively, supported by improved construction margins and earnings from the property development unit, Gaya Kuasa Sdn Bhd.

For the first half of 2025, revenue climbed 71% to RM321.7 million, while PBT and net profit surged 127% and 111% to RM24.2 million and RM21.1 million, respectively, underscoring sustained growth across all business segments.