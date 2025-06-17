KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) subsidiary, Petronas LNG Ltd, has entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with Commonwealth LNG, LLC, to diversify its LNG portfolio through long-term supply from the United States.

Petronas announced in a statement that it has agreed to purchase one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Commonwealth LNG for a duration of 20 years. This will come from Commonwealth LNG’s facility in Cameron, Louisiana, which is currently under development and has a capacity of 9.5 mtpa.

Petronas LNG Marketing and Trading vice president Shamsairi M Ibrahim said the agreement underscores its commitment to fostering global partnerships that ensure reliable, sustainable and long-term LNG supply for its customers.

“Collaborating with Commonwealth LNG will expand our supply node and strengthen our presence in the global LNG market,” he said.

Commonwealth LNG president and chief executive officer Farhad Ahrabi said the company has been invited to help extend Petronas’ successful history of more than a century in serving global energy needs.

According to the statement, this collaboration marks a significant step towards a shared ambition to deliver sustainable energy solutions, advancing strategic energy collaboration, contributing to regional energy security, and reinforcing Commonwealth LNG’s role as a reliable player in the global LNG landscape.

The signing was commemorated in a document exchange ceremony between Petronas LNG chief executive officer, Ezran Mahadzir, and Farhad on the sidelines of Energy Asia 2025.

Hosted by Petronas, the Energy Asia conference runs from June 16 to 18 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.